There’s seemingly never a dull day for Nicki Minaj. On Saturday (Sept. 21), she lashed out at music exec Steve Stoute over his comments on “The Pivot Podcast.”

During the sit-down with hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, which aired on Friday (Sept. 20), the United Masters CEO discussed the heavily debated forthcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show and Minaj’s TIDAL deal. “[JAY-Z] gave you equity [and] you didn’t sign the f**king paperwork, and that's the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table. That man didn't do [anything] to you,” Stoute claimed.

"I think Nicki is [a] great, great, great artist. [She has a] very successful career. Don't do that. Let's not do [that]. Do that in private,” he further explained. “The social media thing when you start shooting at people like that — and not like a jab, I’m talking about ‘F**k him’ and this — that’s a little too much."

"I received a call advising TIDAL was sold, and they made no money on the deal, so all they could offer me was $1 million, but wait, there’s more!" Minaj responded via Twitter. "The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I had to sign the agreement in 24 hours if I wanted the $1 million or the 'offer' was off the table. Listen to the end of 'Fractions' for what my response was."

The final lyrics on “Fractions,” which appeared on Beam Me Up Scotty, read, “He tryna eat it up, I said, ‘Come and get it, boo’/ While I count a mill', jigga what? Jigga who?”

"Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the b**sy then made to come on this internet and lie on me," she wrote in a separate tweet.

Minaj’s issues with JAY-Z appeared to reignite when Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl LIX halftime show performer over Lil Wayne. As executive producer Jesse Collins shared in his Monday (Sept. 16) interview with Variety, Hov is ultimately the person who gives the final say so.