On Tuesday (Nov. 26) night, Sexyy Red made a “way overdue” appearance on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream.

The St. Louis, Missouri native and her entourage joined the broadcast with products from her Northside Princess line — a set of lip glosses complete with inflatable versions of the shades, which include hilariously NSFW names like “Coochie Juice,” “Bootyhole Brown,” “Gonorrhea” and “Yellow Discharge.” When asked about her foray into the beauty industry, Sexyy Red explained, “It makes you feel like that b**ch.”

Before jumping into the night’s activities, the “Get It Sexyy” creator gave a motivational speech, keeping with the tradition of the internet personality’s celebrity guests. “Be yourself. Don’t let nobody downplay you. You’re that b**tch, period, or [you’re] that n**ga. Just stay positive,” she urged viewers. “Everybody be having their little moments, but you don’t stay like that. Don’t be feeling like you want to kill yourself [or] crash out. That’s just momentarily. You’re going to be up soon.”

The group eventually got around to playing Cenat’s Extreme Noodle Hitting game, albeit Sexyy Red was hesitant at first. “It’s too big," the "Pound Town" hitmaker said regarding the football helmet. “I’m not gon’ play. Y’all not being fair. We don’t [have] as much strength as y’all." Of course, she gave in soon after. Watch the stream below.

Music-wise, the hitmaker unveiled In Sexyy We Trust in May. The 14-song offering came with features from Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It and Drake, who rapped over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” instrumental on the standout cut “U My Everything.” After wrapping up her trek in promotion of the project, the mother of two returned with “U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)” in September.

The Hood Hottest Princess rapper also spent the year lending her talent to other artists. She teamed up with GloRilla for “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and reunited with her soon after on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky.” Meanwhile, the self-coined female Gucci Mane wound up linking with the 1017 Records founder himself on October’s “You Don’t Love Me.”