NLE Choppa — aka NLE The Great — is not letting up on YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Thursday (Nov. 27) evening, he dropped his latest single, “Hello Revenge,” where he fired more shots at the Baton Rouge rapper.

On the track, NLE spat, “Rap went dead, I'ma bring it back alive / N**ga, I’m the truth, but the devil is a lie / YB, Louis V. belt to his spine / Anybody with him better get 'em 'fore he cross the line, n**ga.” The line about putting a “belt to his spine” maybe be a reference October’s “KO” video, where the "Shotta Flow" hitmaker struck a YoungBoy lookalike with a belt.

Later in the song, NLE brought up the viral “YB better” meme, which YoungBoy’s fans have unsurprisingly plastered under most of his posts connected to the beef. “They say, ‘YB better,’ who? I’m the proof that ain’t a statement,” he rapped. “They was putting me at two, hmm, change the conversation.”

Take a listen to “Hello Revenge” below.

The Memphis rapper’s new track arrived roughly a week and a half after YoungBoy appeared to address him on “Zero IQ Freestyle,” which was released last Monday (Nov. 17).

In addition to name-dropping Kevin Durant and Ken Carson, the MASA artist dished out bars like, “B**ch, f**k you, you ain't really Five and healin' all with real gang h**s / ‘Respond to him,’ he ain't never ran nothin' down, b**ch, I said, ‘No.’”

Earlier this month, NLE told Rolling Stone that the idea for “KO” came to him through a “vivid dream.” He explained, “[It] was me holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father in the dream.”

YoungBoy, meanwhile, was scheduled to drop his new album Slime Cry on Friday (Nov. 28) at midnight. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a bit longer for the project to come out.