Key Takeaways:

Slime Cry is scheduled to release on Nov. 28, continuing YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s prolific year.

The project follows three other drops this year, including MASA and DESHAWN.

No tracklist or features have been confirmed, but fans can pre-save the album now.

As if dropping three projects this year wasn't enough, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is adding another to the list. On Thursday (Oct. 16), the rapper revealed his next album, Slime Cry, will arrive on Nov. 28.

Along with the announcement, NBA YoungBoy shared the album’s cover — himself standing atop a pillar during his “Make America Slime Again Tour” — and pre-save link. While the Baton Rouge native hasn’t revealed the length or possible features yet, he did tell Complex last month that he’d already recorded “30” songs during the North American jaunt.

As mentioned earlier, NBA YoungBoy has kept his foot on the gas all year. In March, he dropped More Leaks, a 20-track collection of songs that previously surfaced online in some way. Then, in July, came MASA, the project that his ongoing tour is named after. It notably housed the TikTok–viral “Shot Callin,” plus tracks like “Wine & Dine” and “Games Of War.”

Just one month later, he came back with DESHAWN, which DJ Khaled hosted. So far, it’s been an incredible run — especially given that less than a year ago he was still serving jail time. “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” NBA YoungBoy said after being granted clemency in May. “This moment means a lot.”

He added, “It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

The “Make America Slime Again Tour” is set to wrap up in November, just two weeks before NBA YoungBoy drops Slime Cry. In the meantime, fans can catch him at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night before he heads back to State Farm Arena on Saturday (Oct. 18).

Other upcoming stops on the tour include Charlotte, Houston, Dallas and Las Vegas, among others. K3, NoCap, Toosii and Offset are expected to join NBA YoungBoy on select dates.