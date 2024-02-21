Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JAY-Z and Beyoncé aren’t suing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, despite the rumors floating around since Sunday (Feb. 23).

Over the weekend, a screenshot surfaced on X, showing two pending legal actions in the U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands. One appeared to list JAY-Z in a case against ASAP Rocky, with a hearing set for March 8, while the other suggested Beyoncé would be facing Rihanna in court on the same day.

“So, is this how they’re gonna kick off the press tour for Rihanna’s new album?” one X user joked under the post. Another added, “Beyoncé sues so rarely that this has to be serious.” Fortunately, it didn’t take long for social media to see through the nonsense, with one of the biggest giveaways being Rihanna’s legal name — Robyn Rihanna Fenty — misspelled as “Robin.”

Moments later, Roc Nation coincidentally tweeted, “Don’t be dumb,” which just so happens to be the name of ASAP Rocky’s upcoming studio album, set to drop later in 2025. It wasn't exactly an on-the-nose response, but the JAY-Z-owned management company also shared a post about Rihanna’s recent Fenty Beauty launch.

JAY-Z And ASAP Rocky Have Dealt With Enough Legal Issues Lately

Both ASAP Rocky and Hov are coming off the heels of legal wins. Last Tuesday (Feb. 18), the Harlem native was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury for two firearm assault charges related to a 2021 incident involving him and former friend Terell “ASAP Relli” Ephron. He was facing up to 24 years in prison, with the defense arguing that the “warning shots” in question were blanks fired from a prop gun, which ultimately worked in his favor.

Meanwhile, a sexual assault lawsuit against JAY-Z and Diddy was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice” on Feb. 14. The Reasonable Doubt artist retaliated by suing Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff’s lawyer.

Considering everything that the rappers have been dealing with, it’s probably safe to assume both he and ASAP Rocky would rather keep legal trouble off their plates for now.