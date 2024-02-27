Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images, Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images, and Robin Marchant / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla, Halle Bailey, and Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Berry is getting plenty of love leading up to Halloween (Oct. 31). Tyla, Halle Bailey and Coi Leray all paid tribute to the Emmy Award-winning actress’ iconic film roles in their costume reveals on Wednesday (Oct. 30).

Tyla dressed as The Flintstones character Sharon Stone, whom Berry played in the franchise's 1994 live-action film. The “Water” hitmaker wore a tiger-print skirt set — a fitting decision, considering she calls her fanbase the Tygers. “Well, I’ve been a very bad girl, but you have to admit… I was very, very good at it,” she wrote in a nod to one of the Cleveland native’s lines from the movie.

Bailey, on the other hand, recreated Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson from 2002’s Die Another Day. Her costume consisted of an orange bikini and a white “J” belt with a knife holstered in it. Berry, who portrayed the NSA agent during the aforementioned James Bond series installment, reacted via her Instagram Story: “You did that. Love you, angel.”

For Leray’s outfit, she chose to transform into Catwoman. While numerous actresses have played the DC Comics character throughout the decade, none have come remotely close to the impact of Berry’s take in the 2004 movie. “Killed it!” the mother of two penned on social media.

Bailey previously spoke about the similarities between her and the legendary actress’ names on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark." Per REVOLT, she explained, "Well, my family, we've always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she's amazing.”

"Originally, when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey, but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn't have worked," the “Angel” artist continued. “They ultimately decided [on] Halle, and it's very similar to Halle Berry, but there's no one else I would rather have a similar name than her ‘cause she's so cool.”

The two also attended the LA Galaxy versus Inter Miami opener in February, where they took photos together for the first time. Bailey’s then-boyfriend, DDG, joked about being cropped out of the images by a fan.