The collaboration blends Afrobeats and U.K. R&B, showcasing both artists’ signature styles.

The visual, directed by Sahra Zadat and Levi Turner, channels early 2000s music video vibes.

“Nights In The Sun” appears on Odeal’s latest project, The Fall That Saved Us.

We may be well into winter, but Odeal isn’t done promoting his latest project, The Fall That Saved Us. On Tuesday (Jan. 13), the British Nigerian singer released a music video for the EP’s closing track, “Nights In The Sun,” featuring Wizkid.

Directed by Sahra Zadat and Levi Turner, the three-minute clip opens with a stunning woman strolling past them. “Damn, you understand why I like this place?” Odeal jokingly tells the Afrobeats star, before launching into the record.

“Girl, you know what / Keep me entertained by the tone that you talk, yeah / And I couldn't hate you, no girl, not once,” he sings while trying to win over the lady in red. Soon after, Odeal and Wizkid are seen hanging out with a group of women, including familiar faces like Feturi Talaga and Taleen Alzwahereh.

Watch the “Nights In The Sun” music video below.

The Fall That Saved Us arrived last November with “Pretty Girls” and “Molotov,” plus a guest appearance from Elijah Fox. “The Fall That Saved Us is not just about the season,” he explained to HYPEBEAST. “It is also about how we fall out of love as a result of falling into temptation or out of trust and back in love as a result of the scars that keep us together.”

The nine-song effort served as a sequel to The Summer That Saved Me, which dropped in July 2025. Odeal described the latter offering as “rediscovery through movement and freedom,” with Leon Thomas joining him on the opener, “Miami.”

Later in the year, Odeal is expected to embark on the U.K., European and Australian leg of his “The Shows That Saved Us Tour.” Night 1 kicks off at Dublin’s The Button Factory on March 20, followed by stops in London, Paris and Berlin. The trek will close out at Sydney's Liberty Hall the following month.