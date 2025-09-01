Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and Per Ole Hagen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs at 2024 BET Experience Concert Series at Crypto.com Arena and Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The inaugural Afro+ Fest was a massive success. Sunday (Aug. 31), organizers took over RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C., where Gunna surprised the crowd by bringing Wizkid on stage for their live debut of “forever be mine.”

In a video shared on the rapper’s Instagram, he was in the midst of performing the track from The Last Wun when Wizkid slowly made his way out. The two artists dapped each other up, hugged, and gave the roaring crowd a live rendition of the Turbo-produced track.

“Wiz!” the Nigerian singer shouted, before Gunna launched into his own verse: “Slow it down, baby, we ain't gotta rush / Unless you want me to speed up / Hit it like a clutch, put some speed on it, uh.” Watch the footage below.

As Rap-Up previously noted, Afro+ Fest had a big lineup of artists from all around the globe for its debut. In addition to Gunna, the festival featured co-headliner Asake, along with Shenseea, Uncle Waffles, Foggieraw, and Shy Glizzy.

The “fukumean” rapper hasn’t officially announced tour plans for The Last Wun, making the fête one of the first chances fans had to catch him live since the album dropped in August. Talking to iHeartRadio about the project's creative direction, Gunna explained, "I am the one, as you know, from One of Wun to WUNNA. Basically, I feel like I'm the last one standing, and I know I'm the last one here. That's why you got the stone sculpture, because I feel like stones last forever."

The Last Wun spanned 25 songs, making it one of Gunna’s lengthiest projects to date. The LP included early singles “won’t stop” and “him all along,” plus contributions from Offset, Burna Boy, Nechie, and Asake. "Shout out to everybody who helped me put this album together, man," the Georgia native told the radio station.