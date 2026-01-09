Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix 2023, Khalid performs during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One, Mariah the Scientist performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, and YFN Lucci performs during “YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert” on Aug. 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mariah the Scientist’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” spans Europe and North America, with a U.S. return in February.

Cardi B is finally launching her first headlining tour, performing tracks from AM I THE DRAMA? across the country.

From Khalid to Gunna, 2026 is stacked with Rap and R&B artists hitting the road for long-awaited live shows.

2026 is shaping up to be a good year for live music. After getting arguably some of the best rap and R&B albums of the decade last year, many of our favorites are finally going on the road.

On the R&B side, Mariah the Scientist is bringing HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY through Europe and North America to start the year. There are also acts like Leon Thomas, Miguel and Khalid, who are either closing the books on last year’s dates or returning to the stage for the first time in a while.

The rap side is just as exciting, if not more. Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” will be her first headlining run, with the Grammy Award winner taking AM I THE DRAMA? across the country. Meanwhile, Gunna, YFN Lucci and Big Boogie are among the other names with packed tour schedules in 2026.

Without further ado, here’s an ongoing list of rap and R&B tours worth attending this year.

1. Mariah the Scientist’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR”

Mariah the Scientist gave fans one of 2025’s greatest R&B albums with HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, and lucky for us, she’ll be performing it live this year. The singer will hit several overseas dates in mid-January before returning Stateside just before Valentine’s Day. Plus, we heard that “Burning Blue” sounds even better live.

2. YFN Lucci’s “ALREADY LEGEND. Tour”

In March, YFN Lucci will embark on his first tour since coming home from prison last year. In support of ALREADY LEGEND., the Atlanta rapper will be bringing BunnaB, YKNIECE and OMB Peezy along for select dates.

3. Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour”

Since she missed out on touring Invasion of Privacy due to her pregnancy, Cardi B isn’t letting anything get in her way this time. The Bronx rapper is finally embarking on her first headlining run for AM I THE DRAMA? with the “Little Miss Drama Tour.” Fans can likely expect her to perform songs like the Grammy-nominated “Outside” and “Magnet,” and who knows — maybe she’ll even bring out some of the many special guests featured on the LP.

4. SoFaygo’s “MANIA TOUR”

Travis Scott protégé SoFaygo won’t be on the road very long, but a tour is a tour nonetheless. Beginning in February, he’ll treat fans to a slew of shows in support of MANIA. There’s also a stop in Houston, so maybe he’ll bring out “OPEN IT UP” collaborator Kaash Paige or even the Cactus Jack Records head honcho himself.

5. Big Boogie’s “Pain On Paper Tour”

If you enjoyed seeing him as part of GloRilla’s “The Glorious Tour,” good news: Big Boogie is heading out on his own run across multiple U.S. cities beginning in February. Joining him is Queen Key, who also opened during the “Yeah Glo!” artist’s trek last year.

6. Doja Cat’s “Tour Ma Vie World Tour”

Although she’s technically trotting across the globe for her ’80s-inspired pop album, Vie, Doja Cat is a rap girlie first and foremost. The “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” will take her through South America in February, Europe from May to June, and she’ll spend the rest of 2026 moving across North America.

7. Miguel’s “CAOS Tour”

With Jean Dawson as a supporting act, Miguel’s “CAOS Tour” is scheduled to run from February through May. Considering CAOS was his first album in eight years, it’s worth probably seeing the “Sure Thing” hitmaker in action before his next disappearing act.

8. Josh Levi’s “Hydraulic Tour”

Josh Levi, who Rap-Up highlighted in our Rap and R&B Artists From Texas To Know list, will be embarking on his very first tour in February. The Issa Rae-approved singer is bringing HYDRAULIC to cities like Chicago, New York, Atlanta and more.

9. Amber Mark’s “The Pretty Idea Tour”

Amber Mark deserves her flowers, both as a singer and performer! In February, she’ll take Pretty Idea across the U.S. and Europe, with SHERWYN joining her as a special guest for the first stretch of dates. “Sweet Serotonin” and “Too Much” were standouts from the album, so hopefully we’ll get live versions of both.

10. Leon Thomas’ “Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour”

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Leon Thomas will close out the last two legs of his “Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour” in March and June, respectively. Fans in Europe and Australia will get to experience not one but two projects live: MUTT Deluxe: HEEL and PHOLKS.

11. Jordan Ward’s “THE APARTMENT TOUR”

In November 2024, Jordan Ward announced his “THE APARTMENT TOUR” ahead of BACKWARD’s Jan. 30 release. We’re super excited to see him perform the SAILORR-assisted “SMOKIN POTNA” and “JUICY” live. Not to mention, the lineup is stacked with special guests: Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali and Planet Giza.

12. kwn’s “With All Due Respect Tour”

U.K. singer kwn’s “With All Due Respect Tour” sold out in 30 minutes, but if you’re lucky enough to snag tickets, she’ll be touring the States from March to April. The “worst behaviour” artist dropped with all due respect — which housed features from Kehlani and FLO — in the middle of 2025, making this run the perfect way to close out that chapter.

13. Gunna’s “Wun World Tour”

Gunna closed out the North American leg of his “Wun World Tour” in 2025, though he still has Africa, Australia and Europe on the schedule for 2026. The trek is set to conclude at Afro Nation Portugal, where he’s leading the lineup alongside with Tyla, Asake and Mariah the Scientist.

14. Dave’s “The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour”

U.K. rap’s international influence continues with Dave’s “The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour,” which will sweep through Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas and several more cities in March and April.

15. Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic Tour”

Ahead of his fourth solo album, The Romantic, Bruno Mars announced that he’ll be hitting the road with Victoria Monét, Thomas and RAYE starting in April. The “That’s What I Like” singer also tapped his Silk Sonic other-half, Anderson .Paak (aka DJ Pee .Wee), to serve as the tour’s official DJ.

16. Khalid’s “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour”

Another artist who hasn’t toured in an incredibly long time, Khalid will be celebrating 10 years since his career began with the “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour.” The run kicks off in May, with the “Location” hitmaker performing songs from all his previous albums, including American Teen, Free Spirit and his most recent project, after the sun goes down.