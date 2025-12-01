Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Patrick Smith / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Offset, Gervonta Davis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset and Gervonta Davis are both incredible talents in their respective fields who share a love for fashion. On Saturday (Jan. 11), Davis and Offset decided to share their thoughts on the current state of the popular streetwear brand Chrome Hearts.

The former member of Migos took to his Instagram Story to express, “Yal n**gas burning chrome out omg.” This statement seemingly came out of nowhere, leaving fans to wonder who exactly he was talking about. Shortly after, Davis stated, “I don’t got on Chrome, we off that Chrome s**t. D**k eating too much on that Chrome s**t. N**gas stealing the flows and all that.” He later stated, “They not even showing a n**ga no love or none of that. Y’all think y’all about to keep getting money ... We elsewhere with that s**t.” Artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Drake, Dess Dior, Latto and more have all been seen with exclusive pieces from the brand.

The world champion boxer has recently expressed interest in the popular brand sponsoring him in an official capacity. He believes that he has showcased enough support for the company over the years to secure a more formal partnership. He’s famously worn Chrome Hearts boxing trunks, has a Chrome Hearts boxing bag and even a bean bag from the company. He and Offset are both known for their fashion sense, it is interesting to note two major figures in the culture show disdain for the brand at the same time.

Offset has made a name for himself in high fashion, having designed his own clothes, debuting at Paris Fashion Week and walking luxury brand runways. In 2023, the multi-platinum recording artist unveiled clothing capsule “OFFSET TEARS” with Denim Tears. The collection came in tandem with his most recent album, Set It Off. The 21-song project boasted features from Young Nudy, Chlöe, Mango Foo, Latto, Don Toliver, Future, Travis Scott and two songs with his ex-wife, Cardi B. Outside of his collaborations with his children's mother, “Worth It” with Don Toliver hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, a career-first for both artists. The Atlanta-bred superstar emcee has been going viral on TikTok with his newest single “Swing My Way.”

