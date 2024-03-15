Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset performs at Summerfest 2025 in Milwaukee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Grammy-nominated rapper Offset is stepping boldly into his next chapter. On Monday (Aug. 4), the North Atlanta representer officially announced his third solo studio album, KIARI, which is set to drop Aug. 22. As explained via press release, the forthcoming LP — titled after his birth name — is being hailed as his “most personal body of work yet.”

Offset made his announcement with a high-profile stunt in NYC’s Times Square, where suited doppelgangers re-enacted one of the album’s multiple artwork variants. Given the musical accompaniment seen in fan footage, one can likely expect the special moment to appear in one of his next music videos.

KIARI will consist of 18 tracks and notable assists from Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci, and more. Offset recently previewed the album with “Professional,” a glossy, braggadocious anthem that arrived with a stylish music video filmed at New York celebrity mainstay Lucien.

Prior to that, he liberated the hard-hitting lead single “Bodies” featuring JID, which peaked within the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. The song’s sample of Drowning Pool’s nu-metal hit of the same name served as the perfect setting for Offset’s aggressive delivery and JID’s sharp lyricism. Those interested were also able to check out a Genius lyrical breakdown of the collaboration.

KIARI will follow Offset’s solo releases, 2019’s Father of 4 and 2023’s Set It Off, both of which debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Outside of his own releases, the “Clout” star kept his momentum going on songs like Tyga’s “Taste,” Kodak Black’s “Zeze,” Don Toliver’s “Had Enough,” and Gunna’s “Prada Dem.” While they haven’t connected on wax since Takeoff’s untimely passing, Offset and fellow Migos alum Quavo have reunited on multiple occasions in honor of their fallen comrade’s memory.