Offset thought he was showing up for a little fun. Instead, he left with the internet all up in his business.

The rapper appeared on the premiere episode of Complex’s newest series “Interview With A Magician,” in which mentalist and magician Anna DeGuzman worked her way into his thoughts. During the sit-down, she asked Offset about his celebrity crush. He kept it vague, offering only that the mystery woman had “great taste in her total artistry.” But DeGuzman had other plans.

In one of her signature moves, she pulled out a crumpled piece of paper she claimed held Offset’s unspoken answer. He looked confused and a little nervous. But once she unraveled the paper and revealed the name “Sabrina Carpenter,” his jaw dropped.

The surprise on his face said everything. He never confirmed it aloud, but he didn’t need to. The clip instantly made its rounds online, with fans clocking his reaction as genuine, and maybe even a little smitten.

Carpenter’s name popping up was the unexpected twist no one saw coming. Dominating headlines with her rising music career, the “Espresso” hitmaker is a full-blown pop sensation. With her charting singles, viral visuals and a growing global fanbase, it’s easy to see why Offset might be intrigued.

The former Migos member’s mention of Carpenter wasn’t a deep dive or a full confession, but it added another viral moment to her growing pop culture orbit. And for Offset, it was a reminder: when a magician is involved, there’s no hiding. Will he slam dunk his shot?