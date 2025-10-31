Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US rapper Cardi B and husband US rapper Offset arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans believe Offset’s “NO SWEAT” lyrics may be aimed at Cardi B.

The track drops during a turbulent time in their relationship, including divorce proceedings.

Listeners are divided, with some defending Offset and others criticizing both artists.

Offset’s latest album, HAUNTED BY FAME, is finally here. Released on Friday (Oct. 31), the 11-song effort arrived with features from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap, among others. What’s grabbing most listeners’ attention, however, is the apparent Cardi B diss on “NO SWEAT.”

“How the f**k you leave Jordan for Rodman? / You a fool if you think that I'm hurt,” Offset rapped in the song’s lone verse. “You ain't happy, I know how it work / How you married and still givin' birth? / Get some help, b**ch, you goin' berserk.”

Cardi is expecting baby No. 4 with NFL star Stefon Diggs, but she’s technically still married to Offset. She filed for divorce for the second time in 2024, though, as the “Bodies” rapper revealed on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” the paperwork has “not yet” been finalized.

Take a listen to “NO SWEAT” below.

Social media had plenty to say about the new release. People online are eagerly waiting to see if Cardi will respond and wonder why Offset is bringing up their marriage again after she’s already told him to “sign the papers.”

“Offset [is] childish for holding that married s**t over Cardi's head,” one user wrote on X. Another person added, “Offset and Cardi [are] both a damn mess, and the internet gon’ sit up here and argue about it all day.” See more reactions below.

HAUNTED BY FAME marked Offset’s second full-length release of the year, following KIARI in August. The Migos alum directly addressed his relationship with Cardi — or lack thereof — on the latter album’s closer, “Move On.” He rapped, “Love turn the hate / When you lie, see the pain in your face / Peace out, I done found me a mate.”

On September’s AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi reflected on her own mistakes in their marriage. “There's skeletons in my closet too; it wasn't all bags,” she dished out on “Man Of Your Word.” The Grammy-winning artist continued, “As a wife, I should've realized when you was hurt / But instead, I put my music first, damn.”