Offset is owning up to some of the “bad decisions” he made during his now-estranged marriage to Cardi B. On Tuesday (Oct. 7), the “Bodies” rapper appeared on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” where he admitted to “stepping out.”

“I was definitely not perfect in the situation,” Offset said of the way things ended between him and the Grammy Award-winning rapper. “I made a lot of mistakes. [There’s] a lot of things that I did wrong.” He went on to explain that while neither he nor Cardi were perfect, having their relationship “on the front screen” only amplified their problems.

That said, Offset isn’t solely placing the blame on social media. “I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out,” he continued. In moments like those, the Migos alum emphasized you “gotta take that on the chin.”

“That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin,” he added. “I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man.” See the clip below.

Later in his sit-down with Palmer, Offset admitted he regrets much of the “internet stuff” that happened, and to some extent, is still taking place. “I done got out of pocket a couple [of] times because, bro, you feel like you’re getting bullied,” the father of six said.

The KIARI artist later added that while he “used to never say nothing,” he now feels the need to defend himself because “the narrative [can] be nasty sometimes.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in 2024, while she was pregnant with their third child together. Despite ongoing rumors, the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker confirmed they have “not yet” finalized the paperwork, though he admitted he’s ready “for it to be over with.”

The former couple introduced their daughter, Blossom, to the world that September. Since then, the Bronx rapper has been preparing to welcome baby No. 4 with her new man, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.