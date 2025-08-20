Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset performs onstage during Day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Love You Down” flips a Ready for the World classic and offers a glimpse into Offset’s evolving sound.

KIARI will feature collaborations with JID, Gunna, YFN Lucci, and more.

The album’s closer, “Move On,” addresses his split from Cardi B and signals a new chapter.

Offset’s KIARI is shaping up to be something really special. On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the rapper previewed “Love You Down,” an album cut that samples Ready for the World’s classic of the same name.

In the accompanying clip, a therapist could be heard calling out the rapper’s name, though his mind is clearly elsewhere. Just moments later, we see Offset in the corner of the room with a drink in hand as a dancer performs in front of him.

“Rock out, yeah, you know I f**k with you / You that one for me, so I'ma f**k with you,” he rapped over the instrumental. “Rock out, yeah, I don't even know what to do / I don't even trust nobody, 'bouta start trusting you.” Check out the teaser below.

“Love You Down” is just one of many records Offset previewed in the days leading up to KIARI, which drops on Friday (Aug. 22). Earlier this week, he gave fans a taste of the YoungBoy Never Broke Again-assisted “Pills.”

The Migos rapper also revealed that the album’s closer, “Move On,” will touch on his relationship with Cardi B, who filed for divorce from him last year. “It’s about moving on, like, peacefully,” he explained to AP News. “That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace.”

“I just ended the album with that [song], just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on; it’s over and done with,” Offset added. “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

KIARI will mark Offset’s third solo effort and, arguably, his most ambitious. The rollout started strong in June with “Bodies” featuring JID, followed by “Professional” a month later. Other confirmed features on the LP include YFN Lucci, frequent collaborator Gunna, and Teezo Touchdown, to name a few.