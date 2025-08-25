Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate / Contributor vi Getty Images Image Alt Offset performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake’s generosity extended beyond free features, offering Migos equal publishing splits.

Their collaborations include “Versace (Remix),” “Walk It Talk It,” and “Having Our Way.”

Offset praised Drake’s loyalty, saying he never tried to “bully the record.”

Count Offset as another artist still on good terms with Drake. The former Migos rapper recently revealed that the 6 God never charged the group for features and even granted them shared in royalties, too.

While on the “Full Send Podcast,” Offset was asked if Drizzy always showed love, and he immediately answered in the affirmative. “Always showed love,” said Offset. “Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that s**t. Don’t make a hassle, don’t be charging n**gas nothing.”

Early in their career, Migos got a turbo boost when Drake hopped on their already bubbling hit “Versace.” From then on, according to Offset, the Toronto rapper never tried to abuse his lofty status for financial benefit. He added, “We was little n**gas like… A lot of artists his size would bully the record. Be like, ‘I’m a do it but I want all the publishing.’ He ain’t do none of that s**t, like, even splits.”

Besides the obvious artistic respect, the deal has proven lucrative for both Migos (Offset, Quavo and the late Takeoff) and Drake. Since the “Versace (Remix)” in 2013, they have collaborated on a handful of records, including the 6X platinum “Walk It Talk It” from Culture II and the gold-selling “Having Our Way” from Culture III. Back in 2018, they co-headlined the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour LIVE!”

Offset released his latest solo album, KIARI, on Aug. 22. Recently, the Atlanta rapper and estranged husband of Cardi B revealed that a Migos reunion is still a possibility someday.

“It’s possible,” Offset told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden while discussing his current relationship with Quavo. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and [seeing] each other’s worlds, ‘Everything good?,’ ‘You good?,’ you know?”