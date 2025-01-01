Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PARTYNEXTDOOR at 2025 Wireless Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

PARTYNEXTDOOR is coming to Fortnite, and it’s happening very soon. On Thursday (July 31), Epic Games announced that the singer will be headlining a concert experience in the free-to-play game on Friday (Aug. 1) at 1 p.m. ET.

The event will arrive with a “custom island” designed specifically to match PARTYNEXTDOOR’s vision, where fans can watch his larger-than-life avatar perform tracks like “Break from Toronto” — which is also coming to the Fortnite Shop as a Jam Track — alongside “M a k e I t T o T h e M o r n i n g” and “SOMEBODY LOVES ME.” The last-mentioned song appeared on his and Drake’s joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, although the 6 God himself isn’t expected to make a cameo, at least as of now.

“Starting from the top of the CN Tower in his home city of Toronto, Fortnite players will travel on a private jet to the sands of South Beach to attend a PND show like no other,” Sony wrote in a press release, per Variety. The experience will also include a digital recreation of David Grutman’s LIV nightclub at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel for an exclusive afterparty.

“Throughout the journey, players can participate in quests and interactive elements such as scavenger hunts, mini-games and parkour levels,” the description continued. PARTYNEXTDOOR said, “When the opportunity to create our own world came up, it was a natural fit.” See the teaser clip below.

While PARTYNEXTDOOR makes his in-game debut on Friday evening, he’s also in the middle of a very real tour. The singer and Drake are currently on the road for their “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Tour,” which wraps up in September.