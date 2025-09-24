Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JID at 2025 Dreamville Fest and Clipse in Paris for Louis Vuitton runway show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Which member of the Clipse had the better verse on JID’s “Community”? According to the East Atlanta rapper himself, it was Malice. On Tuesday (Sept. 23) night, during a Q&A following Apple Music’s “One Night Only” concert, JID was asked about the God Does Like Ugly collaboration.

“I can’t put brothers against each other,” JID initially insisted. However, when host Ebro Darden nudged him by asking what Pusha T might say, he conceded, “We’re going to go [with] Malice, just off of the Jesus Shuttlesworth-Nasir line.”

The line JID referenced was, “Some were Jesus Shuttlesworth, some of us were Nasirs / As time goes by, it's an eye for an eye here / My n**gas mob deep, the fittest gon' survive here.” Watch the clip below.

Given that it’s Clipse we’re talking about, “Community” was easily one of the most lyrical tracks on the LP. JID dropped bars about Tupac Shakur and Bob the Builder, while Pusha T painted pictures of himself flipping “white” in his hood and later referenced “The Wire.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, JID spoke about the meaning behind God Does Like Ugly. “This album was more of an album for me. I had to get it off of my chest,” he explained. “The whole God Does Like Ugly title is just a perspective of the world through each person’s eyes. One man’s trash [or] treasure, whatever the case may be.”

He continued, “It came at a real sensitive time and an important time as well. It just feels like a good moment to put out music.” Other features on the 15-song effort include Westside Gunn, Vince Staples, EARTHGANG, Ciara and Don Toliver, among others.

JID is gearing up to hit the road for his “God Does Like Paradise Tour,” which begins on Oct. 15 in Virginia Beach. He’ll be joined by Young Nudy, Baby Kia, Niko Brim and a few other special guests along the way.