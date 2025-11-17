Image Image Credit Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams performs on the stage during the 'Grace For The World' event at St. Peter's Square on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Pharrell Williams received the key to Miami-Dade County during the fifth Annual Black Ambition Demo Day.

Black Ambition awarded over $1 million to 25 finalists, spotlighting underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The celebration included a fireside chat with Mellody Hobson and a live set by Chance the Rapper.

Pharrell Williams may be internationally known, but he’s also locally accepted. On Friday (Nov. 14), the multi-hyphenate Hip Hop legend got his flowers from the City of Miami, which presented him with a key to the city.

The “Happy” singer was presented with a key to Miami‑Dade County at the fifth Annual Black Ambition Demo Day. The Miami New Times reports that Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented Pharrell with the honor at the Sacred Space Miami.

“There’s so much brilliance out there that never gets seen,” Pharrell said during his acceptance speech. “That’s why we built Black Ambition, to make sure talent doesn’t stop at potential.”

Black Ambition is a non-profit organization founded by Pharrell in 2020. It's stated purpose is to “close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship.” The organization does so by investing into worthy entrepreneurs and start-ups from underrepresented groups who may find themselves left out of traditional funding channels.

Black Ambition Demo Day served as a celebration of the program’s success and featured artists, investors and up-and-coming businesspeople. According to the Miami New Times, almost 2,500 entrepreneurs applied for the Black Ambition Prize, and 25 finalists received over $1 million in funding. Some of the notable recipients appeared on stage to showcase their businesses, and the event was headlined with a performance by Chance the Rapper.

The day’s festivities also included a discussion between Pharrell and Mellody Hobson, President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, which was moderated by Black Ambitions’ CEO Felecia Hatcher.

“I hate politics; it’s a magic trick that isn’t real. I don’t believe in either side, because if you’re on either side, you’re supporting division,” Pharrell notably said during the conversation, which has since drawn debate online.

He also added, “We can’t just be the inspiration for American capitalism; we need to start capitalizing on that.”

Pharrell Williams always manages to get people reacting.