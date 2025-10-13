Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams and Quavo attend Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Quavo has apparently been in the lab working on his new album with a top-tier collaborator. In footage posted on Oct. 2, the former Migos rapper revealed that his next project will be in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Quavo told the paparazzi in Paris about his musical plans. While heading toward an awaiting car, he was asked about a new album, and he was liberal with the tea.

“It’s on the way,” the “WORKIN ME” rapper said. “We dropping it — me and Pharrell.”

He didn’t stop there, either, adding, “We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at [the] Louis V headquarters.”

The Louis Vuitton record studio has definitely been busy. Pharrell currently serves as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, a role he’s had since early 2023. Soon after taking on the title, he built a studio in the French luxury brand’s Paris headquarters so he could simultaneously work on fashion and music. Clipse reportedly recorded their entire Let God Sort Em Out album in the space.

Quavo, whose last album was 2023’s Rocket Power, is not new to collaborating with Pharrell. The Atlanta rapper’s debut album, QUAVO HUNCHO, saw the two unite on “GO ALL THE WAY.” However, their biggest joint effort is the Migos’ “Stir Fry,” which has gone 5X platinum and appeared on the group’s Culture II album.

Though the Migos are on hiatus — especially considering the unfortunate passing of Takeoff in 2022 — Offset mentioned that a reunion with Quavo isn't out of the question. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible,” Offset told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in August. “First, we’re just checking in with each other and [seeing] each other’s worlds, ‘Everything good?,’‘You good?,’ you know?”

As for Quavo’s forthcoming album, there are no further details about a release date or potential title. However, on Sunday (Oct. 12), he shared a photo dump on Instagram with plenty of LV imagery and photos of him in Paris with the caption, “Lil dump Ohhittt new stuff [on the way]. [Just] stay down!”