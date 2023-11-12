Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo/Contributor via Getty Images and Estrop/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rick Ross and Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rick Ross is bringing back luxury rap with a vengeance. This Friday (June 27), the Maybach Music mogul will drop his new single, “For The Money,” produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams. A teaser for the track and accompanying video showcases the duo strolling through Paris in designer suits, blending high fashion and luxury with Ross’ commanding presence.

“It’s finally official. Ricky Rozay this Friday, my new single, produced by Pharrell, for real,” Ross stated regarding the forthcoming drop, per HipHopDX. “We shot the video in Paris, the video world premiere is heavyweight. Pharrell, you always come through for your brother. Much love.”

Describing the track as a “straight international global slapper,” Ross praised the elegance of the production and hinted at a refined, worldly sound. “It’s such an elegant, classy affair. A fly, international record. Y’all know how Ricky Rozay get down. It’s time for this,” he said. “This a new level of creativity... This will forever guarantee my name is set in stone.”

“For The Money” will mark the latest in a line of collaborations between the two heavyweights. Pharrell previously worked with Ross on “Presidential” from God Forgives, I Don’t, the Neptunes-produced “Get Down,” and Rich Forever standout “MMG The World Is Ours.” Their shared chemistry has long elevated Ross’ sonic palette, combining Pharrell’s lush, space-age beats with Ross’ deep baritone and tales of kingpin ambition.

The upcoming single also comes on the heels of Too Good to Be True, Ross’ 2023 joint album with Meek Mill. That project, which earned a top 40 spot on the Billboard 200, saw Rozay reassert his dominance with help from collaborators like Future, The-Dream, Wale, Teyana Taylor and even Shaquille O’Neal. His most recent solo effort, Richer Than I Ever Been (2021), was bolstered by features from Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, Benny the Butcher and Wiz Khalifa.