PinkPantheress is expanding Fancy That, her sophomore mixtape released in May. On Monday (Oct. 6), the “Girl Like Me” singer announced the incredibly long list of collaborators joining her on the forthcoming project.

Among the featured names are KAYTRANADA, Anitta, JT, Ravyn Lenae, Nia Archives and Rachel Chinouriri, who was spotted alongside PinkPantheress at last month’s NikeSKIMS launch event. The LP is also set to include contributions from JADE, Kylie Minogue, Sugababes and Zara Larsson, to name just a few.

“PinkPantheress and Victoria have a message,” the British pop star teased in a short promotional clip. “Wow, it’s really nice to meet you,” she told her animated alter ego, who responded, “Do you fancy some more?” before scribbling the full list of features on a whiteboard. Watch the video below.

The project is slated to arrive on streaming services on Friday (Oct. 10), so fans won’t have to wait long to see whether each featured artist gets their own remix or if they’re grouped together on select tracks. The original Fancy That arrived with nine songs, including PinkPantheress’ massive hit “Illegal” and fan favorites like “Tonight” and “Girl Like Me.”

She performed all three tracks during her live TV debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in July. “Like what!? It was a real good time, and I cannot emphasize enough how happy, fortunate, and honored I am to perform,” PinkPantheress wrote online afterward. She also praised her backup dancers: “These girls did their big one and looked the part.”

In related news, PinkPantheress was among the 337 artists who recently submitted for Best New Artist nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Sure, she may have had her breakout moment with 2023’s “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” but there’s no set cap on how many songs or albums an artist can have out to be eligible for the award.