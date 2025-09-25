Image Image Credit Aeon / Contributor via Getty Images, Aeon / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aeon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott, Teyana Taylor and Latto attend NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Many A-list guests like Travis Scott, Latto and Serena Williams turned out for the NikeSKIMS New York City launch.

The event introduced a seven-part SKIMS x Nike collab focused on performance wear.

Teyana Taylor and PinkPantheress brought standout looks that fueled the night’s cultural buzz.

Kim Kardashian brought the stars out for NikeSKIMS’ big launch event on Wednesday (Sept. 24) night. Alongside the founder herself, celebrities like Serena Williams and “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King came ready to celebrate.

Plenty of musicians were also in the building. Teyana Taylor — who modeled for the shapewear brand’s Cozy Collection in 2021 — showed up in a leather jacket over a cutout top and platform boots. Another familiar SKIMS face was PinkPantheress, who was spotted exiting the event wearing a red dress styled over pants.

Travis Scott arrived at the event wearing a brown leather jacket paired with jeans. Inside, he was spotted taking photos with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Saint West, the entrepreneur's eldest son with Kanye West.

Latto and Mariah the Scientist were also among those in attendance. The “Look What You Did” collaborators already shut down New York Fashion Week earlier this month, and from the looks of it, they’re still on a roll. Check out the photos below.

Speaking with Vogue about why SKIMS partnering with Nike “just made sense,” Kim explained, “SKIMS is very body-oriented — we do swimwear, loungewear [and] shapewear — so our next evolution was that we really wanted to do activewear.”

The mother of four added, “Our dream was to work with Nike. Their legacy, innovation and athlete insights — it was the perfect thing to mix with SKIMS, and our dedication to the female form.”

The first of seven collections between Nike and SKIMS is set to launch on Friday (Sept. 26). Each drop will feature fabrics created jointly by the two companies, with three that will serve as the line’s core: Matte, Shine and Airy.

SKIMS has built a serious celebrity following over the years. R&B stars like Usher, SZA and Jhené Aiko have all modeled for the brand across different collections. Meanwhile, rappers like Ice Spice and Cardi B have introduced SKIMS to an entirely new demographic of fans.