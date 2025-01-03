Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images, Katja Ogrin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PlaqueBoyMax, Dave and Nemzzz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

PlaqueBoyMax is taking his livestream overseas. On Friday (Feb. 28) night, the Streamer Awards winner revealed that he’ll be in London from March 3 to 7, with some pretty exciting content lined up for his viewers.

The announcement came with a 1 ½-minute clip of PlaqueBoyMax being escorted to his chair with a cup of tea in hand. “Wagwan, fam. March 3 through March 7, we’re going to London. I will also have a special guest with me,” he said before introducing FaZe Silky. “Be here. I’ma see y’all, London!”

It’s a huge feat for the internet personality, especially after pulling in major numbers with his "In the Booth" freestyle with Central Cee — one of the UK’s biggest names right now. Check out the clip below and see the five artists Rap-Up is hoping will link up with PlaqueBoyMax next week.

Dave

Dave is an incredible lyricist, which he’s proven time and time again with “Sprinter,” “Thiago Silva” and “Location.” Though it’s been a while since his last solo album, 2021’s We’re All Alone In This Together, the South West London artist can easily go bar-for-for with the city's best. It’s also worth noting that he brought the heat on Cench’s CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS with his verse on “CRG.”

Fimiguerrero

Hailing from East London, Fimiguerrero is another rising star bubbling in the UK’s underground rap scene. Most listeners may be familiar with him through CONGLOMERATE, his collaborative project with Len and Lancey Foux, but New World Order, also released in 2024, showed he’s just as compelling on his own. Standout cuts like “Gucci” paid homage to the fashion label, while “Ménage À Trois” saw Fimi playing with both English and French — one of the many benefits of being bilingual.

Lancey Foux

Since his debut project, Pink, Lancey Foux has steadily built a name for himself with tracks like “LANCEY OR LANCEY,” “INDIA” and “DONT TALK.” Still, for any unfamiliar with the East London native, he might as well be the U.K.’s version of Playboi Carti. He’s already making moves across the pond, though, having recruited Sexyy Red for "MMM HMM" last year.

Nemzzz

Nemzzz rose to fame via “Elevate,” and fortunately, he’s been able to maintain that winning streak with surefire tracks like “Evicted” and “L’s.” Not to mention, PlaqueBoyMax’s London stream will be happening during the lead-up to the Manchester rapper’s forthcoming album, RENT’S DUE, out on March 28.

Ceechynaa

Ceechynaa is the Cardi B-approved rapper who rose to fame with 2023’s “Last Laugh.” After a bit of a hiatus, the South London star returned with her mega-viral “Peggy,” which, to date, has over 7.3 million YouTube views on its accompanying video, plus co-signs from Saweetie and Charli xcx. She and PlaqueBoyMax may be worlds apart in terms of influence and connections, but tapping in with one of the UK’s most exciting names at the moment just makes sense.