Having recently axed his scheduled performances in the Middle East and Thailand due to travel issues, Playboi Carti reassured fans that he will still hold it down stateside. On Wednesday (Nov. 27), the “@ MEH” rapper announced he’d be debuting tracks from his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC, at Rolling Loud Miami’s 10th anniversary event.

Carti is expected to headline day three of the festival, which will be on Dec. 15 at Hard Rock Stadium, with fellow Opium Records artists Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang taking the stage before him. “I [can't] wait to see [y'all motherf**kers], nah [for real],” he wrote on Instagram.

Not much is known about I AM MUSIC aside from the fact that it boasts production from Ye and will possibly house “ALL RED.” The record, which came out on Carti’s 29th birthday, served as his first solo release on streaming services since 2020. It also arrived alongside box set pre-orders for the LP, with the production description noting that items would be shipped “no later than six months from Sept. 12, 2024.”

It’s still unclear whether loose offerings like “2024,” “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott or “EVILJ0RDAN” will make their way onto the final cut, especially considering Carti dropped them via social media.

“He’s giving people his absolute best, things that he wants to put his stamp on,” Erin Larsen, Carti’s manager, told Billboard regarding the LP’s long time coming. Regarding past leaks, she said, “It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work.”

As for Rolling Loud Miami, Scott and Future are the festival's two other headliners. Additional acts on the bill include Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, JT, Sexyy Red, Yeat and Young Nudy. Public ticket sales began in August, and at the time of reporting, prices for single-day passes are up for grabs starting at $169.