Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Playboi Carti’s Supreme campaign highlights his evolution as a fashion icon beyond music.

The visuals, shot by Gunner Stahl and paired with “POP OUT,” elevate the drop’s cultural impact.

Supreme’s Photo Tee legacy includes past icons like Nas, André 3000, and Tyler, the Creator.

Playboi Carti is officially collaborating with Supreme for its Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign. On Thursday (Aug. 21), the OG streetwear brand revealed the Atlanta rapper as a major part of its plans on its official Instagram.

The photo features Carti in the famed white Supreme box logo tee, paired with sunglasses, a red bandana atop his head, and plenty of iced-out jewelry around his neck and wrists. The consensus is he’ll be Supreme’s latest Photo Tee star for Fall/Winter 2025, with photography courtesy of Gunner Stahl.

A follow up post on Friday (Aug. 22) features BTS footage of the shoot, soundtracked by Carti’s “POP OUT,” the first track on his latest album MUSIC, released in March 2025. The comments were loaded with fire emojis and plenty of praise for Carti. “Atlanta wins, again. 🤞🏽,” wrote @atatf.

However, not everyone is on board. “Supreme was more fun when it was gatekept by actual skateboarders,” read a comment from @ericinwonderland. But as always, you can’t please everybody.

Supreme’s Photo Tees drop annually, you never know who you’re going to get — from Hip Hop and rock stars to athletes, models, and even a Muppet. Last year’s muse was Tyler, the Creator, while past features include André 3000 (2022), Nas (2017), and Mike Tyson (2007). Even Kermit the Frog got love in 2008. Once the T-shirts drop, they sell out almost instantly and become coveted collector’s items.

Supreme’s first brick-and-mortar store opened in 1994 in NYC, quickly becaming a destination for skateboarders and tastemakers. In the years since, the brand’s influence — and its global storefronts — have only grown. The once independent company, Supreme was partially acquired by a private equity firm in 2017, purchased outright by the VF Corporation in 2020, and again in 2024 by Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica.

Carti linking with Supreme is a full circle moment, as longtime fans note he’s been rocking the brand’s apparel for years — even before dropping his eponymous (official) debut mixtape in 2017.