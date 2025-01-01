Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti shut down day two of Rolling Loud California, and thanks to Kai Cenat, fans who weren’t there had another way to experience Sunday (March 16) night’s madness. The rise of internet personalities at music festivals is an undeniably entertaining trend, and at its current rate, streamers are increasingly becoming just as much a part of the culture as the performances themselves.

On the heels of dropping another classic, MUSIC, Playboi Carti hit the stage with a high-energy medley from the sprawling 30-track album. He fittingly kicked things off with “POP OUT” before tearing through “MOJO JOJO,” “CRUSH,” “GOOD CREDIT” and more. Then, at one point, he handed his Young Vamp Life chain to Cenat and fellow streamer Young Dabo, both of whom later joined him in performing.

“Aye y’all, if y’all having a good time tonight, say, ‘Hell yeah!’” Cenat shouted after Playboi Carti passed him the microphone. It was an unexpected — but far from disappointing — moment, especially considering the only other artists to take the stage with the Opium Records leader were Skepta, who came through for “TOXIC,” and The Weeknd, who pulled up for “RATHER LIE” and “Timeless.”

Streamers Like Kai Cenat And More Helped Rollout ‘MUSIC’

In many ways, streamers are proving to hold far more power in 2025 than any marketing campaign or playlist placement. For example, fans who suffered through MUSIC’s botched midnight release on Friday (March 14) — only for it to finally drop at 7 a.m. that morning — ended up relying on Playboi Carti giving real-time updates to live streamers like DJ Akademiks and Cenat.

On top of that, there were plenty others, like PlaqueBoyMax, ImDontai and Young Dabo, who hopped on platforms like Twitch and Kick to react to the LP after it finally landed on DSPs.

Playboi Carti Is Touring For ‘MUSIC’ In May

The rapper’s Rolling Loud California set was an adrenaline-fueled — albeit borderline overwhelming — taste of what fans can expect from him as a supporting act on The Weeknd’s "After Hours Til Dawn Tour." It kicks off on May 9 in Phoenix and concludes on Sept. 3 in San Antonio, with the two stars sweeping through major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto and Nashville along the way.