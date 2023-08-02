Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Pleasure P Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne has been famous since the mid-’90s but grew exponentially during the Tha Carter III era in 2008, and his hit single “Lollipop” was a big reason for that growth. Friday night (Dec. 27), Pleasure P from popular R&B group Pretty Ricky exclaimed that he wrote Wayne’s Static Major-assisted smash and has yet to be compensated for his contributions.

While explaining the story on Instagram live as Lollipop blasted in the background, he exclaimed, “Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static. ...Just give me what I deserve bro.” He let a few more seconds of the song go on before saying again, “I wrote this.” Though he continued by expressing he was happy for Wayne and the Hot Boys reunion, he stated, “I’m a part of his biggest record. 1.3 million the first week and haven’t been able to celebrate that.”

One fan explained, “Bro, you couldn’t go about this another way???? This internet drug is something man … why did everyone have to know this … hit up Wayne and his team tf u posting it here for smh.” Another person said, “I believe Birdman is behind a lot of people not being paid, during that time Birdman still had alot of control with Wayne music but this could be true. J Lo did the same shit to Ashanti and wasn’t paid, a lot of writers don’t get paid especially if they don’t know the business.” Another user who seemingly believed him, exclaimed, “It's not a complex song. There is nothing else in Wanye's catalog that sounds like lollipop.... it's possible.”

After being name-dropped by Kendrick Lamar on “wacced out murals,” Wayne told Skip Bayless that he has no issues with the Compton emcee. During the interview, he said, “I’ve spoken to him, wished him all the best, and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it,” regarding Lamar’s upcoming performance at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

In response to Lamar’s verse on GNX, he explained, “I think he’s a fan, like I’m a fan of his music. I think he mean by, he saw what everyone else saw. He saw how much it meant to me.” Lamar has been a long-time fan of Lil Wayne, and the two emcees worked together on Tha Carter V’s standout track, “Mona Lisa.”