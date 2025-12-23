Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Pharrell Williams at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Pharrell Williams gifted Pusha T a Rolls-Royce Spectre, showing love for their decades-long creative bond.

The moment was shared on Instagram, where Pusha T expressed his gratitude and dropped a quick bar.

Their journey from Clipse to solo successes shows how Virginia Hip Hop continues to shape the culture.

It pays to have friends in high places, and with exorbitant disposable incomes. Pusha T was recently gifted a new Rolls-Royce by his good buddy and frequent musical collaborator, Pharrell Williams.

The Clipse rapper took to social media on Monday (Dec. 22) to thank the former Neptunes producer for the show of love. In a series of Instagram Stories, Pusha A Ton showed off the Rolls-Royce Spectre while expressing his gratitude for the delivery. “Aye, [Pharrell], I love you, man,” he captioned the video.

“[I] couldn't pull in the cul-de-sac. We had to just drop her on the street, it's fine,” Pusha says in one of the clips. “Aye P, she dirty P. I’ma clean her in a minute (laughs).”

The 48-year-old then kicked a quick bar — “The Rolls got floor mats that looked like they took four cats and made door mats. I rubbed my feet in them” — and finished it with one of his maniacal laughs.

A new Rolls-Royce Spectre retails for over $400,000, per Kelley Blue Book. As far as we know, no felines are ever harmed during their manufacture.

Pharrell can afford the pricey whip considering that besides his deep musical catalog of hits, he also has a day job as the men’s creative director of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The multi-hyphenate has been instrumental in the careers of Push and his brother Malice since the very beginning of their Hip Hop ascent. The Virginia native also contributed production to most of Pusha’s solo projects, including 2022’s It’s Almost Dry, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pusha has much to be grateful for this holiday season. Clipse’s latest reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, dropped in July and was a commercial and critical success. The duo’s fourth album, their first since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops, is up for five Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year.