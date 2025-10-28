Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah performs with Megan Thee Stallion at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Queen Latifah, like a lot of us, is loving what Megan Thee Stallion is doing for the culture. On Tuesday’s (Oct. 28) airing of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the Hip Hop pioneer and actress took a moment to give the Houston Hottie her flowers.

“She’s so cool, she’s so fun, she’s so very talented and strong in her spot,” Latifah told Hudson. “I love that energy, carrying Hip Hop into the future, of course.” The “Ladies First” rapper later recalled joining Megan onstage at Coachella — or “Megchella,” as fans dubbed it — in April.

“She asked me to pop out at Coachella, and I was like, ‘What? For real? OK,’” Latifah said. The two notably gave the crowd a mash-up of “Plan B” and “U.N.I.T.Y.” during Megan’s star-studded set. Latifah continued, “I had to bring it for her because I’m like, ‘This is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down.’ The people are gon’ be ready.”

“I wanna thank her again for having me. It was so much fun. They worked so hard, her dancers [and] everybody. It was just good energy that night,” she added. Along with Latifah, Megan also welcomed Victoria Monét for a steamy performance of “Spin” and Ciara, who joined her for choreographed renditions of “Roc Steady” and “Goodies.”

Though Latifah and Megan don’t have a proper collaboration just yet, the former did tell Hudson that she’s sitting on plenty of unreleased material. “It’s just so much music, and then this time, and the things — all those other things — but I’ma make some time because I wanna get it out there,” she said. “It’s all kinds of music, too.”

Megan, on the other hand, recently released her second single of 2025. “LOVER GIRL” arrived last Friday (Oct. 24) after weeks of anticipation. The record reimagined Total’s R&B classic “Kissin’ You.”