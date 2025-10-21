Image Image Credit Screenshot from Rakai and PlaqueBoyMax’s “Turn Up” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Rakai and PlaqueBoyMax’s “Turn Up” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Streamers have the internet in a chokehold right now. Just over a week after Rakai went viral during his and BunnaB’s “In The Booth” session with PlaqueBoyMax, the trio capitalized on the moment with an official music video for “Turn Up.”

Released on Monday (Oct. 20), the Nick Mays–directed visual effort finds Rakai and PlaqueBoyMax turning up in the parking lot. “Yeah, yeah, we 'bout to turn up / Hit that little Rakai dance, I'm trynna see you turn up,” the 16-year-old streamer raps, showing love to his TikTok-viral dance.

Later in the song, Rakai references Bobby Shmurda and his Clover Boys chain, which Kai Cenat gifted him during last month’s “Mafiathon 3” streaming marathon: “Everybody hit my little dance like Bobby Shmurda / B**ch, I'm Baby Glitch, and they sayin' that I'm next up / Posted with the Clover Boys, it's diamonds on our necklace.”

PlaqueBoyMax handled the opening verse, while BunnaB — who many may recognize from “Bunna Summa” and her YKNIECE-assisted “Innit” — brought it all home in the final verse. Take a look at the video below.

PlaqueBoyMax’s “In The Booth” formula has been incredibly good to him over the past year or so. It spawned records like “YN” with Sexyy Red, “Man Of The Year” with UnoTheActivist, and plenty of viral clips from Kevin Gates, Will Smith and Lil Yachty, among others.

“We run the internet,” PlaqueBoyMax told Rolling Stone in April while reflecting on the rise of streamers. “Imagine you [were] watching ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ which obviously was such a big show, but it’s live with a Twitch chat, where you can interact. That’s where streaming is heading.”

On the other hand, BunnaB’s breakout year just keeps getting better and better. Since releasing the deluxe for Ice Cream Summer, she’s kept the momentum going with “I Like Em” and, more recently, last Friday’s (Oct. 17) “LMAO.”