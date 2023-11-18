Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sexyy Red likes ‘em young, hot and a lil’ slow — “but it's alright.” On Sunday (March 23) night, the St. Louis rapper debuted “YN” on PlaqueBoyMax’s “In The Booth” livestream.

“That's my evil twin, me and him got matching pipes / Don't see him when I'm working, only see my boo at night,” Sexyy Red spat over the beat by F1LTHY, who’s currently riding high after producing a good chunk of Playboi Carti’s chart-topping MUSIC. The “SkeeYee” hitmaker kept it going with, “Yo’ sister better mind her business 'cause I like to fight / Free my young hitters, know I'm still sending kites.”

Chicago newcomer BabyChiefDoit picked up the second verse with a tongue-in-cheek reference to his and Sexyy Red’s age difference: “Me and Sexyy meant to be, I know she feel the same way / I'm finna take her to meet my momma even though they damn near the same age.” Ironically, he proceeded to call the Hood Hottest Princess artist his “cougar” a few bars later.

BabyChiefDoit And Baby Kia Are On The Rise

For anyone unfamiliar with the bubbling drill star, he started making noise with 2024's “Snooze You Lose” and “The Viper.” Both records later appeared on ANIMALS ONLY (ICE COLD), his formidable debut mixtape released via Artist Partner Group.

On the third verse, Baby Kia capped the record off with his trademark wild-eyed delivery. He tossed out lines like, “Since I got one more time, s**t made me wet when you get mad / I’m sliding black truck with four smackers, still got micro in the bag.” While the Atlanta rapper is an acquired taste, he might be one of the more fitting choices for Sexyy Red’s crash-out anthem.

Baby Kia notably dropped a whopping three projects last year: HELL CAN’T SAVE YOU, I PRAY YOU DIE and KIA BOYZ. The last-mentioned offering housed the infamous “NEW AGE YN,” along with guest appearances from BabyChiefDoit and Tay Keith.

PlaqueBoyMax’s “In The Booth” has been on a tear lately, to say the least. His 5STAR sessions in London hit streaming services last Thursday (March 20), with fans getting treated to music from Skepta, Lancey Foux and a handful of other U.K. artists. Before that, he welcomed familiar faces Kevin Gates and Will Smith, the latter of whom unloaded “Attention” ahead of his upcoming album, Based on a True Story.