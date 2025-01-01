Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ray Vaughn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ray Vaughn responded to backlash over the 2025 XXL Freshman Class with an Instagram post.

The TDE rapper called out critics directly on Instagram, using bold language to shut down the hate.

The class includes names like GELO, Samara Cyn, Loe Shimmy, and more.

Ray Vaughn has something to get off his chest. On Tuesday (June 24), the Long Beach rapper jumped on social media to defend himself and the rest of XXL’s 2025 Freshman Class after the lineup dropped to lukewarm reception.

“Some of you n**gas in the comments, y’all n**gas couldn’t make freshman after eighth grade, let alone a freshman list with y’all f**king raps,” Vaughn said on his Instagram Stories. He continued, “Just congratulate the n**gas who [are] on it and move the f**k on before I go on your page and find your lil’ girlfriend, show my star power, and put her through a f**king mattress off of six Red Bulls and a honey pack.”

Of everyone who made 2025’s Freshman Class, Vaughn might just be the most deserving. He’s signed to Top Dawg Entertainment — home to XXL alums like ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad — and recently went toe-to-toe with Joey Badass. The Blame Summer. artist helped reignite some genuine excitement in rap, especially following last year’s Lamar-Drake beef, with diss tracks like “H** Era” and “Golden Eye.”

Other familiar faces on this year’s list included GELO (aka LiAngelo Ball), who skyrocketed in popularity musically with "Tweaker." He's since kept the momentum going by signing with Def Jam and dropping tracks like "Can You Please" and "Law N Order.” All three songs are expected to appear on his debut album, League Of My Own, dropping this Friday (June 27).

Also featured are Samara Cyn and LAZER DIM 700, both of whom were previously mentioned in Rap-Up’s Must-Watch “On The Radar” Freestyles list. Rounding out the class are artists like Drake-cosigned Loe Shimmy, YTB Fatt, BabyChiefDoit, and Nino Paid. Check out the full lineup below.