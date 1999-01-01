Image Image Credit Marleen Moise / Stringer via Getty Images and Image Alt Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn don't seem to be letting up on each other anytime soon. On Monday (May 19) night, the Brooklyn rapper added more fuel to the fire with the Loaded Lux-assisted “MY TOWN,” only for the Top Dawg Entertainment signee to respond about an hour later with “Golden Eye.”

Sampling Cam’ron’s “Welcome To New York City,” Joey declares, “F**k a 20 v. one, n**ga, I’ll take anybody” — likely referencing the long list of West Coast artists who’ve been coming at him lately, including AZ Chike, Daylyt and, of course, Vaughn. “I'm smokin' all you n**gas in the blunt, this the light pack / The irony for months, they told Joey to fight back,” he spits.

“Look, Ray Vaughn was so last week / Now, I'm hearing s**t about some n**ga named A** Cheek," he humorously rhymes, clearly playing off AZ Chike’s name. He continues, “Who wanna be the next victim? / How many Top Dawgs will it take to sick 'em?” Elsewhere in his verse, the Pro Era frontman references “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Vivica A. Fox and DJ Vlad. Take a listen to “MY TOWN” below.

Ray Vaugn’s Responds To “MY TOWN” With Scathing “Golden Eye” Diss

Vaughn came back swinging just as hard on “Golden Eye,” dishing out lines like, “Holy s**t, it gotta get back on Troy and ain't say s**t / Heard he out here begging for Dot, I let the K spit.” Moments later, the Long Beach native takes jabs at Joey’s collective: “Look, CJ got no hit, Kirk got no hit / You ain't got no hits, so Pro Era don't exist.”

Vaughn also referenced Joey’s longtime girlfriend, Serayah, and his pivot into acting, suggesting it was because the 1999 artist “couldn't get a Grammy.” “Rap for 20 years, still ain't made Big Three / Now he went to TV 'cause in New York, you a cast-out,” the rapper says over the chorus. Peep the record below.

A Brief Timeline Of Joey Badass And Ray Vaughn’s Beef

Throughout the entirety of their beef, Joey and Vaughn have definitely hit each other where it hurts. It started in January, when the Summer Knights creator seemingly claimed rap fans were doing “too much West Coast d**k lickin'” on “The Ruler’s Back.” A week later, Vaughn responded with the “heart pt. 6”-sampling “Crashout Heritage.”

Joey then doubled down with “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Pardon Me,” both of which ended up being on his February EP, Pardon Me. Then, the “Raising Kanan” actor teamed up with Big Sean and Ab-Soul — Vaughn’s TDE labelmate — for their “Red Bull Spiral Freestyle,” in which he throws even more punches. “But f**k it, shine a light on 'em, I'mma light Ray / Now how can I say this all in a nice way? / If you need the attention, tell Top he gotta pay,” he raps, among its many other loaded bars.

Vaughn quickly shot back with “H** Era,” followed by Joey matching that energy on “THE FINALS,” and now here we are.