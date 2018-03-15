Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rich Homie Quan was reported dead on Sept. 5 after an alleged overdose. Fans and former collaborators quickly took to social media to honor the “Type of Way” hitmaker, who made a major mark on the music industry in the early 2010s.

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Quan’s estate dropped his first posthumous single, “Song Cry.” It coincided with the late musician’s celebration of life ceremony, which was held in College Park, Georgia.

“In the shadow room reminiscing ‘bout Z Money, my ace / You ain't never seen your homie died and look him in the face / Probably be locked up somewhere if I never got away from snakes,” the Rich As In Spirit artist spat. “Cut the grass, keep the lawn mower, gotta watch out for hate / Been in sticky situations, I done saw Drake shoot that drac / I was in Canada soul crying, you know I called up Chase / Tear falling, $100 bill to wipe off my face.”

At the time of reporting, it’s unknown whether “Song Cry” will remain a loose single or appear on a forthcoming project. The rapper’s father, Corey Lamar, revealed to WSB-TV that he has “probably over 2,000 unreleased songs” that they don’t plan on keeping locked up.

“We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project, and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project,” Lamar said. “Once he gets in a mode to record, those songs become old to him, and when they become old, he wants to focus on the new stuff.”

He added, “He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Quan was discovered unresponsive by his girlfriend, Amber Williams, at their Atlanta residence. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital.