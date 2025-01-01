Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, RZA and Riot Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

RZA and Riot made their first public red carpet appearance at the ‘Smurfs’ premiere in Los Angeles.

Both kids wore custom Dior looks from Jonathan Anderson’s debut children’s line for Dior Men.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky continue to influence fashion and parenting culture with their rare family outings.

Rihanna brought the cutest plus ones to the Smurfs premiere at Los Angeles’ Paramount Theater. On Sunday (July 13), the “Diamonds” singer, who’s currently expecting baby No. 3, attended the event with her two boys, RZA and Riot, in tow.

RiRi wore a bump-friendly brown Saint Laurent dress topped off with a matching leather jacket. Notably, the premiere marked both RZA’s and Riot’s red carpet debuts — well, technically it was a blue carpet — and they did not disappoint.

Riot showed up in white shorts and a green blazer with his hair in a top knot bun. Meanwhile, RZA wore a pink button-up shirt and green cargo pants. According to Vogue, both looks came from Jonathan Anderson’s debut children’s collection for Dior Men. See the photos below.

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, RZA and Riot at the Smurfs premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, RZA, Riot at Smurfs LA premiere Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, RZA, Riot at Smurfs LA premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, RZA, Riot at Smurfs LA premiere Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Last year, ASAP Rocky revealed that Rihanna was solely responsible for dressing their sons. “Sometimes she dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that's all their moms, man. She got good style and taste,” the Harlem rapper told People. “I hope they take away my originality and confidence.”

Then again, when both of your parents are among the most stylish artists in the world, being well-dressed is basically in your DNA (or in "their genes, no pun intended," as ASAP Rocky joked to the publication). The couple doubled down on their style icon status during the Smurfs global premiere in Brussels, Belgium, where Rihanna stunned in a sheer chiffon top and matching-colored skirt. The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker, on the other hand, popped out in a striped shirt and trousers.

Image Image Credit NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Smurfs will be hitting the big screen worldwide on Friday (July 18). As Rap-Up previously reported, Rihanna voices Smurfette in the animated reboot. To mark the occasion, she also added a special touch to the film's official soundtrack with “Friend Of Mine.”