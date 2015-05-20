Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As speculated earlier in the week, Rihanna showed up to court on Wednesday (Jan. 29) to support her beau and the father of her two children, ASAP Rocky, who is currently on trial for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, the “Love On The Brain” singer took a front-row seat next to the Harlem rapper's mother and sister. “Rocky's mother is on the sister's other side, and there is a security guard on each end,” she tweeted.

Cuniff also pointed out that the media presence was “bigger than usual,” to the extent that a sheriff's deputy warned anyone leaving the courtroom that they wouldn’t be allowed back in. She added, “There is an intense vibe in the courtroom today!”

On Tuesday (Jan. 28), ASAP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, took the stand for the first time in the trial. He recounted the alleged 2021 incident where ASAP Rocky pulled a gun on him and fired multiple shots. “I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” the complainant told the jury, per AP News. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me.”

Earlier in the proceedings, ASAP Relli claimed he and the “LSD” hitmaker were close friends and hung out every day “up until he got famous.” After that, their relationship gradually changed. “It’s really hard having a relationship with ASAP Rocky. He lies a lot,” ASAP Relli shared with the court. “I called him Mr. Six Month Man. I would see him every six months.”

Also on Tuesday, ASAP Twelvyy — one of ASAP Rocky’s two witnesses — declined to speak with prosecutors ahead of his potential testimony. Louis Levin, the Grammy nominee’s tour manager, is also set to speak.

If found guilty, the TESTING creator could be looking at a maximum of 24 years behind bars, though prosecutors are pushing for a 10 to 12-year sentence. He has already refused all plea deals, the latest of which offered six months in county jail and seven years of probation.