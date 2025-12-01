Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Nov. 30), Barbados celebrated its 59th Independence Day and its fourth year as a republic. Rihanna honored the moment with throwback photos of herself and her loved ones back home.

“Congratulations to Barbados, my home, on our 59th year of independence and our fourth year as a Republic!” she wrote on X. “Today also marks the installation of our second president, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic, who, alongside our Honorable Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!”

Among the photos was an image of Rihanna being honored as a national hero in 2021, along with a shot of her sitting on a lawn with A$AP Rocky and RZA during what seems to be her second pregnancy. Riot also appeared in the photo dump. See the post below.

Rihanna welcomed her third child with Rocky, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13. The “Diamonds” singer gave the world a first look at their newest addition roughly a week and a half later.

“Rocki is cuter than ever, you know. She’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing,” Rocky told Entertainment Tonight on the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. “I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point.” When asked how RZA and Riot were “handling being big brothers,” the Harlem native said, “I think they might get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain’t gotta be.”

He added, “It’s a lot of love to go around, but it’s gon’ probably take some getting used to.” See the video below.

While we haven’t gotten any major R9 updates lately, Rihanna did celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Music Of The Sun, in August. In her post, she shared a montage revisiting some of her most iconic moments, including the videos for “Rude Boy” and “SOS,” as well as several award show performances and acceptance speeches.