Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna honored the 20th anniversary of Music of the Sun with a heartfelt message to fans and collaborators.

She shared a montage featuring career highlights, from early music videos to her Super Bowl performance.

A limited-edition vinyl box set and merch collection were released to celebrate the milestone.

Rihanna is celebrating two decades of greatness. On Friday (Aug. 29) evening, the singer marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Music of the Sun, with a huge thank-you to everyone who’s supported her along the way.

“20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!” Rihanna wrote on social media. “So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far!”

Alongside the caption, Rihanna shared a montage revisiting some of her most iconic moments — and there are plenty. The clip included several music videos, such as “SOS” and “Rude Boy,” her award show performances and acceptance speeches, campaigns from her ever-growing Fenty empire, and even a glimpse into her acting career.

Among the more recent clips were her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the launch of her PUMA Avanti collaboration, and most importantly, snapshots of her life as a mom. “I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!” Rihanna said.

“Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever!” she continued. “20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my No. 1 support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was ‘cool’ to (execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam [teams], journalists, brands, mentors, etc.), 20 years' worth of thanks to you!”

“I thank God. He’s been very generous to me, and the glory belongs to Him!” Rihanna concluded. In celebration of Music of the Sun’s 20th anniversary, the “Diamonds” singer unveiled a vinyl box set that includes all eight of her albums so far. Also available for pre-order via her website are a layered tee, hoodie, and “Rhenna” doodle doll inspired by the sketch she’s used as her profile picture for the past decade.