Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky share two beautiful children, RZA and Riot, but as far as the public knows, they haven’t officially tied the knot. On Saturday (Oct. 11), the singer fueled marriage rumors after mentioning the “wifehood-ish” activities she’s learning ahead of Halloween (Oct. 31).

At a launch party for Savage X Fenty’s Lavish Lace collection, Rihanna was asked if she had any plans for the holiday. “I have kids now. I built up the nerve to do trick or treating at strangers’ houses,” she revealed. “I’m doing the whole thing. I’m actually going to learn to bake cookies because I want to make ghost cookies. If I get through that, I’ll feel like I won for October.”

She added, “It’s motherhood, wifehood-ish, just being a homebody — I love it. I love to be a homemaker... I just like to be exciting and celebrate things. I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built.”

The clip started making its rounds on social media, with many speculating that the couple have already taken the plunge. “Didn’t they secretly get married already? Wifehood-ish is basically letting y’all know,” one user wrote underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Someone else commented, “They’re the type of couple that’ll already be married and just not announce it.”

Another person questioned, “They’re not married?! Could’ve fooled me! They have a genuine partnership.”

Regarding the other holidays, RiRi told E! News, “Next is Thanksgiving with my in-laws because that's not a thing in Barbados. And then Christmas is a very, very big thing for us. So we're going to do it out — all the things.”

In a Tuesday (Oct. 8) interview with W Magazine, Rocky revealed when he realized he and Rihanna make the perfect family. “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older,” the Harlem native shared.