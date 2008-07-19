Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), Rihanna modeled Savage X Fenty and Diesel’s limited-edition capsule, creative directed by herself and Glenn Martens.

“The collaboration combines the unapologetic, body- and sex-positive ethos of Savage X Fenty’s collection with Diesel’s iconic visual vocabulary,” the brands captioned a post via Instagram. In the accompanying photos, Rihanna could be seen wearing the Foiled Fishnet Maxi Sleep Slip, Foiled Fishnet Bustier, and Foiled Fishnet String Bikini Panty underneath a blue coat.

Other pieces from the collection included corsets, denim boxers, cami tops, fishnet tanks, and bodysuits starting at $24.95 for Savage X Fenty members.

“She gon’ eat up a photoshoot every single time,” someone reacted in the comments section. A separate reply read, “Just when we thought Savage X couldn’t get any better, muva did it again!” Another Instagram user said, “Mom ate as always.”

Alongside Rihanna’s images was a beach-inspired campaign shot by Salvatore Matarazzo. The photos captured a “judgment-free day in the Italian sun, showcasing people of all ages, body types, genders, and ethnicities feeling confident in their outfits,” the labels shared in a statement to WWD.

The “Love on the Brain” singer previously modeled Savage X Fenty’s Lavish Lace and Bold Lace collections. For the latter, she wore an unlined plunge bra, a matching thong, a garter belt, and thigh-high stockings in black.

“We always want to include women who haven’t felt sexy by society’s terms and expectations,” she told Vogue regarding the brand’s body-positive approach. “We want them to feel like this is their safe space and hub, that we get it and are one with them.”

In September, Madame Tussauds London unveiled a wax figure of Rihanna’s 2019 British Fashion Awards look. It followed the museum’s previous statue of her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show outfit.