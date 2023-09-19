Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna is one proud mama! Since welcoming her first child, RZA — yes, named after the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member — in May 2022 with ASAP Rocky, and then Riot just over a year later, the superstar singer-turned-business mogul has embraced motherhood to the fullest extent.

“They have it the best. They’re living the greatest life. The love that they have from everyone, they know they’re loved,” Rihanna told ET about her first two kids, joking that she'd swap places with them in a heartbeat if she could. The Bajan singer added, “I beam to see it in their eyes, knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call.”

In anticipation of plenty more memories, especially with the ANTI singer set to welcome baby No. 3 in 2025, take a look at Rihanna’s most adorable moments with her kids below.

1. Savage X Fenty’s Holiday Campaign

Are you even a celebrity mom if your kids aren’t your business partners? That's debatable, but for Rihanna and her first two kids, a holiday photoshoot definitely resulted in an adorable Savage X Fenty campaign. They wore matching paisley onesies ahead of the festive season, officially making them “one of those families that match for the holidays.”

2. RZA Not Letting Her Work Out

Forget working out, the Fenty Beauty founder spent her morning catching Saturday cartoons with RZA instead. As if we'd expect to see her in anything else, Rihanna wore a bralette from her own line — another perfect Savage X Fenty promo, if we've ever seen one.

3. RZA Watching Her “Lift Me Up” Video

While RZA didn’t make it to the 2023 Oscars, at least he got to watch his mom in her "Lift Me Up" video. "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she jokingly captioned a photo of a teary-eyed RZA, presumably referring to Riot still being in her belly at the time. Nominated for Best Original Song, RiRi rocked the carpet in a bump-friendly ensemble at the event. If you haven’t already, check out all the times she slayed while pregnant here.

4. Giving Birth In Pearls And Sunglasses

Rihanna giving birth in sunglasses and pearls is already iconic enough on its own. “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman,” the songstress captioned photos of herself welcoming her “little miracles,” Riot and RZA. Talk about celebrating International Women’s Day in style. Regarding her accessories, she joked, “Don’t ask. A lot was happening.”

5. Introducing The World To Riot

We admittedly didn't get a ton of photos of Riot during his first year — and Rihanna, we totally get it — but every glimpse of him she's shared has been incredibly cute. Making his public debut, the baby boy, the "Diamonds" singer, ASAP Rocky and RZA posed for sweet family portraits shot by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.

6. RZA’s Second Birthday Party

As you'd expect from one of America's youngest self-made billionaires, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spared no expense celebrating RZA’s second birthday. While the photos didn't make it onto his parents’ own socials, we do have Jason Lee to thank for sharing a shot posing with the family.

7. The Family’s British Vogue Cover

Having parents who dominate music and fashion definitely comes with perks, like evidently being on the cover of British Vogue before you can even walk. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky graced the magazine's front page in March 2023, and of course, they brought little RZA along for the ride.

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she told the publication regarding her pregnancy. “Those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

8. RZA Making His Grand Escape

The internet was ready to start drafting think pieces, but don’t worry, RZA escaped his playpen just fine. “Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport,” the Grammy Award-winning singer joked underneath a clip of her son strategically breaking free to reclaim, of all things, his juice. Social media wasted no time making jokes either, including one fan who hilariously commented, “He’s looking for the album too, sis.”

9. When RZA Tried To Eat Her Phone

Rihanna had just given birth about six months before the video above, and clearly, RZA adores his mom as much as we all do. During one of their car rides, the two exchanged funny faces and giggles. “You trynna get mommy’s phone?” she teased, followed by the camera wobbling back and forth as he seemingly attempted to swallow it.