Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna at ‘Smurfs’ premiere in Los Angeles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rihanna’s viral quote sparked conversation about identity and U.S. history.

The moment came during a playful TikTok interview ahead of her ‘Smurfs’ movie premiere.

Fans praised her honesty and humor, with many admitting they did not know the answer either.

Rihanna’s quick thinking keeps her trending online! In a video shared Monday (July 14) by La’Ron Hines — the TikTok creator behind the viral “Are you smart?” series — the "Diamonds" singer was quizzed on a few fun topics, including Smurfs and, more randomly, the Declaration of Independence.

“First person to sign the Declaration of Independence, go!” he said, to which the soon-to-be mother of three hilariously responded, “Oh, you know I’m not American. I don’t need to know that!” For anyone wondering, the correct answer was John Hancock, the president of the Continental Congress.

To be fair, Rihanna moved to the U.S. from her native Barbados in her teens. However, judging by the comments section of Hines’ post, she’s not the only person who didn’t know the answer. “I'm American and I don't even know that,” one Instagram user wrote.

“That was definitely a smart answer,” another comment read. Someone else said, “She saved herself with that last question! Good job, RiRi!” See the full clip below.

Before the history pop quiz, Hines asked Rihanna what she thought Smurfette’s skincare routine might be. Unsurprisingly, it involves “tons of Fenty Skin.” The songstress then jokingly let viewers in on a little beauty hack: “If you keep the skin from the Smurfberries and you rub it on your face, you’ll never need Botox.” She added, “That’s what I heard on TikTok.”

Rihanna voices Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs reboot, which is set to hit theaters worldwide on Friday (July 18). Ahead of the global premiere, the singer attended the Los Angeles screening at Paramount Theater on Sunday (July 13) with her two sons, RZA and Riot.