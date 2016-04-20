Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna has been a style icon since her debut in the mid-2000s, so of course, she has a few regrets. On Monday (Dec. 23), Mystery Fashionist’s Ajay Porter caught up with the Bajan songstress in New York, where she admitted the weather was “cold as f**k.”

During their conversation, the pair discussed fashion trends that the music and beauty mogul wishes she did not participate in. “Dear God, why you gotta bring up old s**t?” Rihanna joked. Porter went on to mention her wearing sweatpants with heels, though she wholeheartedly embraced it: “I started that trend. I would never regret that s**t, especially now as a mom. Heels are the best thing I could do for my f**king pajamas.”

After a moment of thought, the multi-hyphenate landed on her final answer. “I would say maybe when I first started, and I was wearing the baggy jeans with the panties out,” she said before adding, “What the f**k was I thinking?” Notably, in 2005, the mother of two had pink boy shorts peeping out of her jeans at the JAY-Z-hosted Teen People Listening Lounge.

Elsewhere in their chat, Rihanna also revealed the five fashion items she can’t live without. First on the “Needed Me” singer’s list was a New York Yankees snapback. She humorously explained that her forehead is “too big” for fitted caps. Baggy and fitted vintage jeans also made the final cut.

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy Bandoulière also made the businesswoman’s list, with her saying, “I would literally sell all my purses for this one.” Coming in at last, but definitely not least, Rihanna shared, “Obviously underwear” in reference to Savage X Fenty.

December has been an eventful month for the Grammy Award-winning singer, to say the least. Just last week, Mariah Carey signed her breast during the final “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour stop.