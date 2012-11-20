Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the week, Rihanna took to Instagram to encourage her fans to vote in the U.S. presidential election.

The mother of two used her caption to stress the importance of shielding women’s rights. “When protecting p**sies and firing p**sies can happen all in one vote,” she penned on Monday (Nov. 4) alongside the hashtags #VoteCauseICant and #TanSuitSeason.

The remark appeared to support Kamala Harris, who promised to defend abortion rights following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Donald Trump’s administration notably appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices, which contributed to the ruling’s reversal in 2022.

In the video itself, Rihanna humorously said, “POV: Me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport.” The singer, who shares two children with ASAP Rocky, was born in Barbados and isn’t eligible to vote in the United States.

Rihanna’s post evidently angered some of her followers, with one in particular urging the “Diamonds” singer to “Stick to the music, sis.” The user said, “Wanting to secure the border is akin to shutting the door to your home. It’s not even a locked door; it’s simply shut. All you gotta do is open it and walk in. There is a right and a wrong way to come inside. The people who are against having a secure border are essentially saying it’s okay to break a window and enter that way.”

They continued, “Why are so many against that? Y’all [are] wildin’. This is exactly why celebrities shouldn’t be posting their political opinions. How [are] you gonna misguide your fans?” Catching wind of the comment on early Tuesday (Nov. 5), Rihanna responded, “Where were you [on] Jan. 6, sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We [are] out here fighting for its rights!”

Over a thousand Trump supporters were arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, just two months after he lost the 2020 election.