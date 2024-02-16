Image Image Credit Screenshot from “WTHELLY (Remix)” video Image Alt Rob49 and G Herbo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “WTHELLY (Remix)” video delivers chaotic visuals and flex-heavy bars courtesy of Rob49 and G Herbo.

The original “WTHELLY” went viral for its quotable outro and TikTok traction.

Rob49 confirms more remixes are coming, including a teased version with Justin Bieber that sparked mixed reactions.

Rob49’s breakout single “WTHELLY” just got a high-powered upgrade. The New Orleans rapper dropped a remix featuring G Herbo last week, and now the two have returned with a wild, high-energy visual to match. The newly released clip is packed with clean white sets, fast cars, iced-out chains, trippy effects and a cameo from Ben Da Donn. For his part, Herbo snapped with lines like “2025 coupe, doors go up, what the helly?” and “I’m out here playin’ with 10 Ms, right now, I buy your h** a Benz.”

First released as part of Rob49’s Let Me Fly album, “WTHELLY” exploded online thanks to its hard-hitting delivery and instantly quotable outro. Punchlines like “What the helly Berry, what the helly Burton, what the helly ‘Bron James, what the helly Cyrus” helped spawn hundreds of viral TikToks and earned the track millions of views across platforms.

The song was born in a spontaneous studio session in New Jersey following a shoot with Cardi B. “It wasn’t even my session,” Rob told Complex. “We was coming up with it together... I said all that together.” Shortly after, Rob moved to trademark the phrase “WTHELLY” as it started to go viral across social platforms.

Although the remix was originally planned for Let Me Fly, which boasts additional assists from Meek Mill, Quavo, Sexyy Red, Polo G, Birdman and Fridayy. Unfortunately, the timing didn’t work out. “I was gonna drop the [remix] with [G Herbo] first and add it to the album, but we wound up doing it too late,” Rob explained to Billboard. In that same interview, Rob49 touched on an unreleased version of “WTHELLY (Remix)” featuring Justin Bieber, which he previewed during a Twitch stream earlier this year. Fans online gave it mixed reactions, with many caught off guard by Bieber’s more melodic, R&B-inspired take.

“I talked to Justin a couple of days ago... He was like, ‘You think I can go harder?’” Rob shared. “I told him, ‘If you like it, I love it.’”

Rob said he wasn’t surprised by the divisive reaction but emphasized that creating hits often means taking creative risks. “You never know what a hit is,” he said. “Some people might’ve said, ‘Oh my god, he sung!’ and if it would’ve worked, it would’ve been a crazy banger.” Regardless of whether that remix ever drops, Rob confirmed more versions are in the works.