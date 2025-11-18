Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Roc Nation Distribution claims to give indie artists access to real-time data, royalties, and publishing tools.

Artists can keep 85% of their earnings and retain ownership of their master recordings.

Russ questioned the value of the platform, comparing its 15% cut to major label distribution deals.

Roc Nation Distribution counts independent yet highly influential music industry acts like Clipse, Conway the Machine and Jay Electronica on its roster. The in-house distribution arm of Roc Nation recently revealed a new dashboard with the purpose of expanding the global reach of indie artists.

On Monday (Nov. 17), Roc Nation announced the launch of the new dashboard, which it describes as a “centralized hub” where artists can boost their fanbases and increase their business opportunities. This is done by offering deep dives into metrics Roc Nation contends are usually only available to major label artists.

According to Roc Nation Distribution, access will be granted to “unparalleled streaming analytics, real-time audience and social media insights, seamless music and video distribution to 200+ platforms.” Also included: insight into royalty payments, publishing administration, and more.

“The introduction of this new dashboard will be a game-changer for independent artists releasing music with Roc Nation Distribution,” said Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini in a statement. “It’s a one-stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers, so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music’s reach without financial barriers. This dashboard is democratizing access to tools and information historically reserved for the very few established label superstars. Our technology is uniquely ours and sets a new standard with no equivalent in today’s music industry.”

As for the fine print, there are no upfront fees for using the proprietary tech. The dashboard taps into social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to analyze mentions, identify influential accounts, filter detailed audience demographics, and more.

Besides social metrics, the dashboard will also simplify payments — handling splits and deposits earnings directly to bank or PayPal accounts. Artists will reportedly retain ownership of their master recordings and keep 85% of their earnings.

However, one artist who isn’t sold is Russ. “Major labels take 15% distro off the top too, so it seems like they just modeled the business off of that,” tweeted the There's Really a Wolf rapper on Monday (Nov. 17). “If you’re an artist, this makes no sense to sign up for imo.”

We’re going to assume Roc Nation founder JAY-Z will disagree.