Image Image Credit Screenshot from Clipse’s “F.I.C.O.” visual Image Alt Clipse perform “F.I.C.O.” from their ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ LP Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “F.I.C.O.” video showcases Clipse’s return to cinematic street storytelling with Stove God Cooks.

The track is taken from the Pharrell-produced Let God Sort Em Out LP.

Pusha T and Malice recently scored several Grammy nominations for their latest body of work.

Clipse continued their 2025 momentum on Wednesday (Nov. 12) with the release of the music video for “F.I.C.O.,” a standout from their comeback album, the Pharrell Williams-produced Let God Sort Em Out. The visual reunites the Virginia duo with director Hannan Hussain, who previously helmed their “So Be It” video. Shot largely in black and white with brief flashes of muted color, the video matches the Virginia duo’s detailed street narratives with a dark, atmospheric backdrop.

Scenes show Pusha T and Malice stationed in vacant apartments and a dim stairwell, echoing the “pissy hallways” and “dice roll” imagery referenced on the track. Another moment shows Pusha positioned in the back seat of a vehicle as a body is loaded into the trunk — a clever callback to one of his verse’s most hard-hitting lines. Stove God Cooks also makes an appearance for his show-stealing hook: “You don't know what I know, you ain't seen what I saw, no, you ain't been where I go.”

Notably, the “F.I.C.O.” clip arrives during a major awards-season moment for Clipse. The duo recently secured their first Grammy nominations in over two decades, earning five nods for the 2026 ceremony. Let God Sort Em Out is up for Album of the Year (their first appearance in a “Big Four” category) and is also nominated for Best Rap Album. Additional nods include Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” and Best Music Video for “So Be It.”

Speaking with GQ about the nominations, Malice said, “You’ve got to understand: To us, we have already been validated with our art form and the music that we put out. So, to be able to walk it into a Grammy nomination, you’ve got to first have the product, then you connect to the plug.” Pusha T added, “Bringing home that hardware would mean everything. We’re going for it. We made the album; we looked at it, like, this is that strong. We need to take something home for this.”