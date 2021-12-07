Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roddy Ricch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Roddy Ricch’s THE NAVY ALBUM has a release date. On Tuesday (Oct. 29) evening, the rapper announced that his third studio album is coming out on Dec. 6.

Taking to X, the “Die Young” artist gave a shoutout to Tyler, The Creator, who recently debuted CHROMAKOPIA. He followed the post with “[The] West [is] up. My turn!” and a separate tweet that read, “THE NAVY ALBUM. The 6th of December.”

Not much is known about the forthcoming project aside from the fact that it’ll likely house singles such as “Survivor's Remorse” and “911.” In the latter’s visual companion, Ricch plays a vigilante who is saving women from dangerous situations like a burning house, an oncoming train and a kidnapping. He also teased the Navy HQ, helmed by frequent collaborator and the song’s producer, 30 Roc.

It’s also worth mentioning that Dec. 6 will mark the fifth anniversary of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, the rapper’s debut studio album. The 16-song collection contained the Grammy-nominated “The Box” as well as smash hits like “High Fashion,” “Start Wit Me” featuring Gunna and “Bacc Seat” with Ty Dolla Sign. Additional collaborators on the LP included Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Mustard and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Ricch followed the project with 2021’s LIVE LIFE FAST, which unfortunately wasn’t able to repeat the success of its predecessor. “[late at night’] was such a crazy song that people caught on two to three months later,” he told DJ Akademiks regarding the body of work’s sales. “If I would have dropped an album within that [timeframe] and did whatever I did (62,000 album-equivalent units), I would have dropped and I would have been 180,000 up.”

The Compton native has not been entirely inactive since then. Earlier in the year, he joined forces with Gunna for “let it breathe” and Mustard for Faith Of A Mustard Seed tracks “Truth Is” and “One Bad Decision.”