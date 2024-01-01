Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator’s eighth studio album, CHROMAKOPIA, hit streaming services on Monday (Oct. 28) morning. Joining previous singles “St. Chroma,” “Noid” and “Thought I Was Dead,” the 14-song offering boasted features from Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, Doechii and more.

Among the new tracks, Tyler declared himself the “biggest out the city” since Kendrick Lamar on “Rah Tah Tah.” Meanwhile, “Sticky” reunited Sexyy Red and GloRilla, with Lil Wayne also lending a verse to the instrumental-heavy cut.

Other highlights included “Darling, I” and “Take Your Mask Off,” which sparked speculation on whether Tyler was opening up about his sexuality. Check out the full LP below.

During a concert in Los Angeles, he explained the meaning behind CHROMAKOPIA: “The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of s**t my mom told me as a kid. Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k she was talking about.’”

“People are getting older, folks having families now, and all I got is a new Ferrari,” he continued. “Life is life-ing, and I don’t know, I just wanted to write about stuff that I think about when I’m dolo (solo).”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Tyler will support the project with his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.” The trek is scheduled to begin in February 2025 and will take place across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Stateside, the Grammy Award-winning rapper will sweep through major cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Detroit and more, with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas as supporting acts. Ticket sales for the general public will be available for purchase starting on Friday (Nov. 1) at 10 a.m. EDT.

